Beverly A. Costa
Beverly A. (Bettencourt) Costa, 73, of Fall River passed away Monday, August 18, 2020 at home. She was the wife of Marc Costa. Mrs. Costa was born in Fall River a daughter of the late Joseph and Katherine (Taylor) Bettencourt Sr. and had been a lifelong resident of this city. Beverly was the proprietor of Bevs Angel Gift Shop in Fall River for many years. She was a member of Good Shepherd Church and the Fall River Garden Club. She enjoyed cooking, arts & crafts, and the Durfee Craft Fair. She enjoyed spending time with her family and touching the hearts of others. Survivors include her husband Marc, a son: Brian D. Rapoza of Fall River, a daughter Deborah L. Rapoza of Fall River, 4 grandchildren Natasha, Jewels, Brianna, and Katrina, a great grandchild Ryker, and her niece Tracie. She was the sister of the late Joseph Bettencourt Jr. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be held Friday at 9 A.M. at the OLIVEIRA FUNERAL HOME, 2064 S. Main St., Fall River, MA, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 A.M. at Good Shepherd Church, S. Main St., Fall River. Interment will be at Notre Dame Cemetery, Fall River. Calling hours will be Thursday from 5:00 P.M. | 8:00 P.M. Due to COVID 19 the family understands those who want to remain home for health reasons. Please keep her in your mind. Arrangements are by the OLIVEIRA FUNERAL HOME, 2064 S. Main St., Fall River, MA. www.oliveirafuneralhomes. com

Published in The Herald News on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Oliveira Funeral Homes
2064 S Main St
Fall River, MA 02724
(508) 672-4768
