Beverly A. (LeBrun) Lyne, 73, of Berkley, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was the wife of the late Milton R. Lyne. Beverly was born in Fall River the daughter of the late Roger and Rhea (Caron) LeBrun. She was a graduate of Sacred Hearts Academy. Mrs. Lyne worked for the New England Telephone Company which eventually became Verizon for thirty years, retiring in 1996 as a C.O. Technician. Beverly was a member of the Telephone Pioneers Association. Mrs. Lyne spent the winters in West Palm Beach, Florida and loved to travel and spend time with her family especially her grandchildren. Survivors are her children: Brian Cordeiro and his wife Maryellen of Fall River; Daniel Cordeiro and his wife Dawn of Swansea; Kim M. Lyne of Fall River; Craig R. Lyne and his wife Karla of East Taunton; four grandchildren: Daniel, Cory, Tyler, and Shayne; a sister Vivian LeBlanc of Cape Cod; a brother: Roger LeBrun of Cincinnati; along with several nieces and nephews; and a dear friend: Anne Dunham of Fall River. Her Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 8:30am from the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, 900 Buffinton Street, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10am in Saint Bernard Church, South Main Street, Assonet. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Burial will be private at the request of the family. To light a memorial, candle, sign guest book, facility or church directions go to www.hathawayfunerals.com or call 508 672-3572. Memorial donations in her memory can be made to Saint Jude Childrens Research Hospital, 501 Saint Judes Place, Memphis, TN 38105 Calling Hours will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 4-7pm in the funeral home.
Published in The Herald News on June 13, 2019