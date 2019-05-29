It is with sorrow and a heavy heart that the family of Beverly A. (Ryan) Vaughn, says farewell to their beloved Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Aunt. Her quick wit, supportive presence, generous and fun loving charm will be missed by those who had the good fortune of knowing her. Beverly, age 81, was born in Fall River, the daughter of the late Dorothy E Ryan and the late Donald S Ryan.She was married to her late husband Emery Vaughn for 60 years. Beverly is survived by her daughter Jennifer Vaughn and her companion Christine Couture, of Sandwich,MA: her son, Jeffrey S. Vaughn and his wife Nancy of Port Orange, FL; two sisters, Benita L. Ryan, Swansea, Ma and Marcia Nilsen, of East Brookfield MA . She also leaves behind her beloved grandchildren Zach, Josh Vaughn, Amy and Brian Vaughn. Beverly was preceded in death by her daughter, Susan Beth Vaughn and her brother, Donald P. Ryan. Beverly graduated from the former Union Hospital Nursing School Fall River, MA She lived in Swansea for many years where she worked as the Town Nurse. She also worked a number of years as an RN in the Truesdale Clinic, Fall River. Beverly moved to Bourne MA, twenty years ago and wintered in Naples Florida. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, May 31 at 11AM in the Holy Name Church, Hanover St., Fall River. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Burial will be in the Mount Hope Cemetery, Swansea. Arrangements are with the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, Somerset, MA. For facility directions or to leave an online condolence go to www.hathawayfunerals. com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the VNA Hospice, 434 Route 134, Suite D-3, South Dennis, MA 02660. Published in The Herald News on May 29, 2019