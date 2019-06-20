Home

Beverly C. Lees

Beverly C. Lees Obituary
Beverly C. (Reed) Lees, 81, of Westport, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Hathaway Manor Extended Care Facility. She was the wife of the late Charles W. Lees. Graveside service to which relatives and friends are invited will be Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Beech Grove Cemetery, Westport at 10:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to . Arrangements are under the direction of the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport, MA 02790. To view full obituary or to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Herald News on June 20, 2019
