Home

POWERED BY

Services
BOULE FUNERAL HOME - Fall River
615 BROADWAY
Fall River, MA 02724
(508) 673-2901
For more information about
Blanche Dugal
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
BOULE FUNERAL HOME - Fall River
615 BROADWAY
Fall River, MA 02724
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Theresa’s Church
265 Stafford Rd
Tiverton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Blanche Dugal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Blanche A. Dugal


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Blanche A. Dugal Obituary
Blanche A. (Fontaine) Dugal of Fall River passed away on August 17, 2019 at the age of 95 years old. She was the wife of the late Rene F. Dugal. Blanche is survived by her son, Dr. Raymond. L. Dugal and his wife Lisa of Tiverton, RI and her daughter Diane Dugal of Fall River. Mrs. Dugal has been reunited with her daughter the late Pauline B. Dugal. Blanche was the proud grandmother of Matthew Dugal, Evan Dugal and Sarah Dugal. She was the loving sister of Irene Fontaine of Fall River and the late Oscar Fontaine, Louis Fontaine and Paul Fontaine. Blanches Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11am on Thursday August 22, 2019 in St. Theresas Church 265 Stafford Rd Tiverton, RI. Calling Hours will be held from 5-8pm on Wednesday August 21st in the Boule Funeral Home 615 Broadway Fall River, MA. Blanche will be laid to rest in Notre Dame Cemetery in Fall River. Online Condolences may be made at www.boulefuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald News on Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Blanche's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now