Blanche A. (Fontaine) Dugal of Fall River passed away on August 17, 2019 at the age of 95 years old. She was the wife of the late Rene F. Dugal. Blanche is survived by her son, Dr. Raymond. L. Dugal and his wife Lisa of Tiverton, RI and her daughter Diane Dugal of Fall River. Mrs. Dugal has been reunited with her daughter the late Pauline B. Dugal. Blanche was the proud grandmother of Matthew Dugal, Evan Dugal and Sarah Dugal. She was the loving sister of Irene Fontaine of Fall River and the late Oscar Fontaine, Louis Fontaine and Paul Fontaine. Blanches Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11am on Thursday August 22, 2019 in St. Theresas Church 265 Stafford Rd Tiverton, RI. Calling Hours will be held from 5-8pm on Wednesday August 21st in the Boule Funeral Home 615 Broadway Fall River, MA. Blanche will be laid to rest in Notre Dame Cemetery in Fall River. Online Condolences may be made at www.boulefuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald News on Aug. 19, 2019