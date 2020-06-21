Blanche A. Saab, age 94, of Fall River, passed away, Monday, June 15, 2020 at Carvalho Grove Health and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Fall River, a daughter of the late John and Ethel (Hajjar) Saab, she was a lifelong resident of the city. She attended B.M.C. Durfee High School and worked as a Clerk for the Fall River School Department. She was a member of St. Anthony of the Desert Church, their Blessed Mothers Guild and the Lebanese American Ladies Auxiliary. She and her sisters enjoyed taking road trips and dining out. She is survived many cousins. She was the sister of the late Lillian and Theresa Saab. Due to current restrictions on public gatherings, her funeral services will be private. Contributions in her honor may be made to Saint Anthony of the Desert Church, 300 North Eastern Ave., Fall River, MA 02723. To send a tribute, please visit: www.waring-sullivan.com
Published in The Herald News on Jun. 21, 2020.