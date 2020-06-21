Blanche A. Saab
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Blanche's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Blanche A. Saab, age 94, of Fall River, passed away, Monday, June 15, 2020 at Carvalho Grove Health and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Fall River, a daughter of the late John and Ethel (Hajjar) Saab, she was a lifelong resident of the city. She attended B.M.C. Durfee High School and worked as a Clerk for the Fall River School Department. She was a member of St. Anthony of the Desert Church, their Blessed Mothers Guild and the Lebanese American Ladies Auxiliary. She and her sisters enjoyed taking road trips and dining out. She is survived many cousins. She was the sister of the late Lillian and Theresa Saab. Due to current restrictions on public gatherings, her funeral services will be private. Contributions in her honor may be made to Saint Anthony of the Desert Church, 300 North Eastern Ave., Fall River, MA 02723. To send a tribute, please visit: www.waring-sullivan.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald News on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved