Blanche R. Beaudry, 88, of Fall River, wife of the late Gerard B. Beaudry, passed away on Friday, January 24. She was employed as a certified nursing assistant and home health aide. Blanche was a member of V.F.W. Auxiliary of Ashland. She was the daughter of the late Delmar and Muriel (Davis) Lindsay. She was the mother of Richard Montgomery, Ann Preston, Patricia Amancio, Kelly Montgomery, Robert Montgomery and the late Charles Montgomery; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 30 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So.Main St. Fall River. Burial will take place at Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd. Waltham MA 02452. Online guest book atwww.AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 26, 2020