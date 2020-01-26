Home

POWERED BY

Services
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
508-672-6100
Resources
More Obituaries for Blanche Beaudry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Blanche R. Beaudry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Blanche R. Beaudry Obituary
Blanche R. Beaudry, 88, of Fall River, wife of the late Gerard B. Beaudry, passed away on Friday, January 24. She was employed as a certified nursing assistant and home health aide. Blanche was a member of V.F.W. Auxiliary of Ashland. She was the daughter of the late Delmar and Muriel (Davis) Lindsay. She was the mother of Richard Montgomery, Ann Preston, Patricia Amancio, Kelly Montgomery, Robert Montgomery and the late Charles Montgomery; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 30 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So.Main St. Fall River. Burial will take place at Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd. Waltham MA 02452. Online guest book atwww.AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Blanche's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -