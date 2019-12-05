Home

A. F. Almeida & Son Funeral Home
1309 Globe Street
Fall River, MA 02721
(508) 672-0971
Boanerges Costa
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
8:00 AM
A. F. Almeida & Son Funeral Home
1309 Globe Street
Fall River, MA 02721
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:00 AM
Good Shepherd Church
Boanerges Costa, 66, of Fall River, MA passed away on Monday, Dec. 2nd, 2019. He was the husband of Maria C. "Connie" (Soares) Costa. Born in Sao Miguel, Azores, he was the son of the late Ines (Mota) and Antonio Costa. Mr. Costa had worked for Remodelers Outlet for 34 years as a woodworker. He was also a communicant of Good Shepherd Parish and had served in the Portuguese Army. In addition to his wife, he leaves a daughter Michelle Costa and a granddaughter Liliana Carvalho, along with 2 brothers Antonio Costa and Joao Costa & several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Miguel Costa. An avid Benefica fan, he also loved his fellow employees. Visitation Friday from 6 to 8 PM. His Funeral will be held on Saturday at 8am from the A. F. Almeida & Son Funeral Home, 1309 Globe St., Fall River, MA with a 9am Mass at Good Shepherd Church. Entombment at Notre Dame Mausoleum. www.almeida-pocasset.com for on line guest book.
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 5, 2019
