Brenda L. (Lewis) Dexter, 61, of Westport, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Charlton Memorial Hospital after a brief illness. She was the wife of Alexander Dexter. Born in Fall River, daughter of the late George and Barbara M. (Tripp) Lewis, she was a lifelong resident of Westport. Mrs. Dexter enjoyed going to boaters beach on the Westport River, trips to the casino and she loved animals. She loved spending time with her family, especially her nieces and nephews. Including her husband, survivors include her sister: Beverly J. Rosa and her husband John of Dartmouth; and several nieces and nephews. Memorial visitation to which relatives and friends are invited will be Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport from 6-8 PM. At the family's request, funeral services will be private. For directions or to sign the on-line guest book, please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 19, 2019