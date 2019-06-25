|
|
Brendan S. Rockett, 20, of Fall River, died June 19, 2019. Born in Fall River, he was a son of Stephen E. Rockett & Kelly A. Conroy Rockett. Brendan was a 2017 graduate of Durfee High School where he was captain of the varsity volleyball team, captain of the sixth man club, member of the debate team, and member of the National Honors Society. In his senior year of high school, he was appointed to the Mayor of Fall Rivers Youth Council. He was a political science major at Boston College, where he recently finished his second year. At Boston College, Brendan was involved with the Living & Learning Community in Newton and participated in sports radio. He was an avid N.E. sports fan, loved to cook, enjoyed listening to music and reading. In addition to his parents, he leaves his loving siblings, Kevin C. Rockett of Fall River and Megan K. Rockett of Boston. He was the cherished grandson of Lauretta Conroy of Fall River and the late John W. Conroy, Dr. Joseph M. Rockett, Jr. and Marion H. Rockett. Brendan also leaves many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and good friends. Relatives & friends are invited to attend his graveside service on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 11:30 am in St. Patrick Cemetery, 2233 Robeson Street, Fall River. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, donations in Brendans memory may be made to the Brendan S. Rockett Scholarship, Class of 2017 Durfee Alumni Scholarship Fund, care of Peter G. Collias, P.O. Box 2519, Fall River, MA 02722. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.H. WILLIAMS & CO. FUNERAL HOME. For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www. jhwilliamsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald News on June 25, 2019