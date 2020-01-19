|
Brian T. Dolan, age 65, of Tiverton, passed away Tuesday at Charlton Memorial Hospital. He was the husband of Monica (Tavares) Dolan. They were happily married for forty years and had just celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary this past May, renewing their vows in Key West, Florida. He was also a very devoted father to his children, Angela and Brian. Born in Fall River, a son of the late Michael J. Sr. and Angela (Lapham) Dolan, he was a life-long resident of the area. A graduate of B.M.C. Durfee High School, Class of 1972, he later earned a Bachelors Degree in Spanish from the former SMU, and worked as a Telecommunications Manager at Commerce/Mapfre Insurance Co. for many years before retiring. A true outdoorsman, he enjoyed hiking, especially in Weetamoe Woods every Sunday with his brother Stephen and nephew David, kayaking, and snorkeling. He also enjoyed playing guitar and golf, and had strong interests in Native American and other history, as well as genealogy and ancestry. He was a member of the Rhode Island Canoe and Kayak Association. He was a bone marrow donor, and was also a connoisseur of horrible dad jokes. In addition to his wife, he is survived by one daughter, Angela Fougere, and her husband Michael of Fall River; one son, Brian Dolan of Cambridge; four sisters, Marilyn Beauchemin, Arlene Andrews, Karen Rioux, and her husband Alan, and Maureen Martin; two brothers, Michael Dolan, Jr., and his wife Eva, Stephen Dolan, and his wife Lynn; sister-in-law Linda Garant, and her husband Steven, and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Kathleen Gonsalves and Kevin Dolan. Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM in Waring-Sullivan Home at Cherry, 178 Winter St., Fall River, followed by a Funeral Service at 12:00 PM in the funeral home. Relatives and friends invited. Burial is private. For tributes or directions: www.waring-sullivan.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his honor may be made to Friends of Dana-Farber, 450 Brookline Ave., SW120, Boston, MA 02215.
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 19, 2020