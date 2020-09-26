1/1
Brian T. Viveiros
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brian T. Viveiros, age 54 of Fall River passed September 20, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was the son of Adilardo Viveiros of Fall River and the late Theresa (Lizotte) Viveiros and had been a lifelong resident of Fall River. Brian has his Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and three sisters: Colleen Viveiros and her partner Gabriel Amaral, Katherine Viveiros, Dina Palazini and their children. Brian is also Uncle and Godfather to Brandon Duarte. He is a graduate of Diman Regional Vocational Technical High School, class of 1985. Some of his favorite things include classic Mustangs, The Beatles, NY Yankees and Fishing with his dad. Brian was known to say make America Beautiful and restore a Mustang. Brian will be missed; he was loved by many. Special thanks to his cousin Kathleen Dufault, Megan Viveiros and Aunt Cynthia Phenix for their tireless efforts in facilitating Brians care. Private arrangements are in the care of SOUTH COAST FUNERAL HOME, 1555 Pleasant Street, Fall River, MA. www.southcoastfuneralhome. com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald News on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
South Coast Funeral Home
1555 Pleasant St
Fall River, MA 02723
(508) 672-0291
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by South Coast Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved