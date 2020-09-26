Brian T. Viveiros, age 54 of Fall River passed September 20, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was the son of Adilardo Viveiros of Fall River and the late Theresa (Lizotte) Viveiros and had been a lifelong resident of Fall River. Brian has his Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and three sisters: Colleen Viveiros and her partner Gabriel Amaral, Katherine Viveiros, Dina Palazini and their children. Brian is also Uncle and Godfather to Brandon Duarte. He is a graduate of Diman Regional Vocational Technical High School, class of 1985. Some of his favorite things include classic Mustangs, The Beatles, NY Yankees and Fishing with his dad. Brian was known to say make America Beautiful and restore a Mustang. Brian will be missed; he was loved by many. Special thanks to his cousin Kathleen Dufault, Megan Viveiros and Aunt Cynthia Phenix for their tireless efforts in facilitating Brians care. Private arrangements are in the care of SOUTH COAST FUNERAL HOME, 1555 Pleasant Street, Fall River, MA. www.southcoastfuneralhome. com.



