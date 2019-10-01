|
Bruce A. Rivest, 62 of Fall River, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Saturday, September 28, 2019. He was the son of the late Robert C. and Lillian (Brilhante) Rivest and the former husband of Louisa (Varao) Rivest. Prior to retiring, Bruce worked for 28 yrs. as a Correctional Officer at Old Colony Correctional Center (O.C.C.C) Bridgewater. After retiring, Bruce worked part time for the Fall River Herald News. Bruce was a 1976 graduate of B.M.C. Durfee High School, where he played baseball. In his later years, Bruce played organized softball for several different teams. He was an avid Boston Red Sox and New York Giants fan, loved to cook and spend quality time with his grandchildren, children, family and friends. Bruce was also a member of the Fall River Lodge of Elks Club and St. Johns Club. Survivors include his Children: Melissa A. Medeiros (Companion Keith DaCosta), Derek M. Rivest (Wife Stephanie) all of Fall River and Courtney B. Rivest of Boston; Siblings: Steven R. Rivest (wife Doreen) of Fall River, Linda M. Silva (husband Stephen) of Somerset, and Kimberly A. Raposa (husband Paul) of Fall River; grandchildren: Justin, Benjamin, and Avery; several nieces and nephews. Bruces funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. 1521 N. Main St., Fall River on Thursday, Oct. 3rd here at 8:00 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Santo Christo Church at 9:00 A.M. Interment in St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. Calling hours on Wednesday, Oct. 2nd from 4-8 P.M. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Oct. 1, 2019