Bruce Deane White, On Tuesday January 14, 2020, Bruce Deane White age 90 passed away peacefully at home in Assonet, MA. Born May 20, 1929 in Fall River, MA to American soccer star James Tec White and Louise Andros Deane, he is survived by his wife Sandy, his son and daughter-in-law Deane and Marie, his grandchildren Laura and Landon and his sister Diane Nyland. He was also father to son Dana (deceased). Bruce was perhaps best known for his time hosting the popular childrens television show Funtime with Uncle Bruce and Coco. Airing during the afternoons on WTEV from New Bedford in the late 60s and early 70s, the show featured his black poodle Coco as well colorful characters from the area. The show had an emphasis on adoptable animals from the Fall River Animal Rescue League with which Bruce enjoyed a long working relationship with. A history buff, Bruce was the great grandson of John M. Deane, a recipient of the Medal of Honor during the Civil War. Bruce was also a proud member of the Sons of the American Revolution, The Mayflower Society and the John Alden Society. On Christmas 1984 Bruce gifted his sons lifetime memberships in these organizations. A gift that would not be fully appreciated until many many years later. Bruce was also a gifted photographer, opening his first photography business in his basement darkroom at the age of 16. He served in the Navy as an aerial photographer during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1954. Following his naval service he worked in various aspects of photography including the high speed camera labs at MIT and as a news photographer in New Bedford. In 1969 he and designer Paul Beaulieu formed the advertising and design company MediaConcepts on Newbery Street in Boston. They would go on to have long and successful careers traveling the world and creating iconic logos and designs for Ocean Spray and other well know companies. Later in life Bruce dedicated himself to working with animals, founding the largest ferret rescue center in MA where at one point he and Sandy housed and cared for more than 45 ferrets. At the time of his passing, he was still caring for his two cats Oreo and Velvet as well as his 31 year old Cockatiel Moxie. An avid collector, Bruce left his family hundreds of thousands of photographs, historical memorabilia and enough mementoes to last a lifetime. In lieu of a memorial service friends and family will gather at Carver Old Home Day Clambake on Sat. July 25th 2020 to share memories and stories. This is an event that he loved and attended faithfully for 52 years in a row. Arrangements entrusted to Hathaway Home for Funerals, Fall River.
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 26, 2020