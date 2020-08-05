1/1
Bruce J. Lasson
Bruce John Lasson (born August 23, 1947) Bruce passed away peacefully July 30, 2020 at the age of 72. Born the son of Alexander and Dorothy Lasson and raised in Swansea, MA, he graduated from Joseph Case HS and attended UMass Dartmouth. He worked for Globe Manufacturing and retired from Electric Boat Co., as a welder. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Marjorie in 2019. He leaves behind a granddaughter, Emma and a grandson, Zachary. He is survived by his sister, Karen (Lasson) Fusco and her husband James Fusco. Bruce will be lovingly missed by his nieces, Holly (Fusco) McCall and her husband, Christopher McCall and Heather Fusco. In addition, he will be greatly missed by his grandniece, Abrianna Fusco, and grandnephews, Alexander and Jonathan McCall. Bruce has requested there be no special services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Salvation Army Fitchburg Corps, 739 Water St., Fitchburg, MA 01420 (978-342-3300). Arrangements are being handled by Bosk Funeral Home, 85 Blossom St., Fitchburg, MA (978-342-3635).

Published in The Herald News on Aug. 5, 2020.
