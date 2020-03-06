|
|
Bruce Mickey J. Sutherland, 89, of Swansea, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River. He was the husband of sixty-nine years to Lorraine (Bergeron) Sutherland. Bruce was born in Fall River the son of the late George and Agnes (Bryant) Sutherland. Bruce owned and operated Sutherland Construction in Swansea for over thirty years, retiring in 1983. Mickey was an avid skier and golfer. Mr. Sutherland was an accomplished square dancer and member of the Four Hands Around Group for many years. Survivors besides his wife are three sons: Bruce J. Sutherland and his wife Shirley, Michael Sutherland and his wife Cynthia; Marc J. Sutherland and his Fianc Heidi Medeiros all of Swansea; thirteen grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews. He was the father of the late Glen Sutherland and Scott Sutherland; brother of the late Ida Guimond, Agnes Southwick, Edna Barlow, Thelma Sutherland, Sally Morin, Helen Brindle, Ethel Burns, George and William Sutherland. The Sutherland family would like to sincerely thank Heidi for the care and compassion she provided to Bruce. His Funeral Service will be held Monday, March 9, 2020 at 10am in the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, 900 Buffinton Street, Somerset. Burial to follow in Mount Hope Cemetery Swansea. To light a memorial candle, sign guest book, facility or cemetery directions go to www.hathawayfunerals.com or call 508 672-3572. Calling Hours for Mr Sutherland will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 1-4pm in the funeral home.
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 6, 2020