The Herald News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hathaway Community Home for Funerals
900 Buffinton St
Somerset, MA 02726
(508) 672-3572
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce Sutherland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce J. Sutherland

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bruce J. Sutherland Obituary
Bruce Mickey J. Sutherland, 89, of Swansea, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River. He was the husband of sixty-nine years to Lorraine (Bergeron) Sutherland. Bruce was born in Fall River the son of the late George and Agnes (Bryant) Sutherland. Bruce owned and operated Sutherland Construction in Swansea for over thirty years, retiring in 1983. Mickey was an avid skier and golfer. Mr. Sutherland was an accomplished square dancer and member of the Four Hands Around Group for many years. Survivors besides his wife are three sons: Bruce J. Sutherland and his wife Shirley, Michael Sutherland and his wife Cynthia; Marc J. Sutherland and his Fianc Heidi Medeiros all of Swansea; thirteen grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews. He was the father of the late Glen Sutherland and Scott Sutherland; brother of the late Ida Guimond, Agnes Southwick, Edna Barlow, Thelma Sutherland, Sally Morin, Helen Brindle, Ethel Burns, George and William Sutherland. The Sutherland family would like to sincerely thank Heidi for the care and compassion she provided to Bruce. His Funeral Service will be held Monday, March 9, 2020 at 10am in the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, 900 Buffinton Street, Somerset. Burial to follow in Mount Hope Cemetery Swansea. To light a memorial candle, sign guest book, facility or cemetery directions go to www.hathawayfunerals.com or call 508 672-3572. Calling Hours for Mr Sutherland will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 1-4pm in the funeral home.
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bruce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hathaway Community Home for Funerals
Download Now