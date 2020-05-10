The Herald News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Fall River
730 Bedford St.
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 673-5821
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruno Vavala
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruno S. Vavala

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bruno S. Vavala Obituary
Bruno S. Vavala of Fall River, husband of the late Patrice (Leandro) Vavala, passed away peacefully in his 100th year on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Clifton Rehabilitative Nursing Center after a short period of declining health. Born in Fall River, MA, he was a son of the late John and Elizabeth (DeMarco) Vavala. Prior to his retirement he worked for the MA DPW for many years. Bruno was a United States Army Veteran and proudly served his Country during WWII. An avid Red Sox fan, he also loved working outdoors and going on his daily walks. He was also a long-time member of the Sons of Italy Club. He leaves: his sister Vivian Talbot (Lawrence) and his brother, Reno Vavala, both of Fall River; nieces, Patricia Souza, Christine Grabruck, and Mary Talbot-Fox; nephews, Stephen Talbot and Paul Vavala; and several grandnieces and grandnephews. He was also the brother of the late Louis Vavala and uncle of the late John Jack Vavala. Due to the COVID pandemic, Brunos Funeral Arrangements, under the care of the Silva-Faria Funeral Homes, are private. Family members are always grateful for relatives and friends wishing to make in-person expressions of kindness and support. Being unable to do so, because of this pandemic, all are urged to express sympathy online or by mail. To ensure that said condolences reach the family, please always make sure that submissions online are made directly through the funeral homes website (www.silvafaria.com) and not through a third party. Thank you!
Published in The Herald News on May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bruno's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Fall River
Download Now