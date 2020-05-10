|
|
Bruno S. Vavala of Fall River, husband of the late Patrice (Leandro) Vavala, passed away peacefully in his 100th year on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Clifton Rehabilitative Nursing Center after a short period of declining health. Born in Fall River, MA, he was a son of the late John and Elizabeth (DeMarco) Vavala. Prior to his retirement he worked for the MA DPW for many years. Bruno was a United States Army Veteran and proudly served his Country during WWII. An avid Red Sox fan, he also loved working outdoors and going on his daily walks. He was also a long-time member of the Sons of Italy Club. He leaves: his sister Vivian Talbot (Lawrence) and his brother, Reno Vavala, both of Fall River; nieces, Patricia Souza, Christine Grabruck, and Mary Talbot-Fox; nephews, Stephen Talbot and Paul Vavala; and several grandnieces and grandnephews. He was also the brother of the late Louis Vavala and uncle of the late John Jack Vavala. Due to the COVID pandemic, Brunos Funeral Arrangements, under the care of the Silva-Faria Funeral Homes, are private. Family members are always grateful for relatives and friends wishing to make in-person expressions of kindness and support. Being unable to do so, because of this pandemic, all are urged to express sympathy online or by mail. To ensure that said condolences reach the family, please always make sure that submissions online are made directly through the funeral homes website (www.silvafaria.com) and not through a third party. Thank you!
Published in The Herald News on May 10, 2020