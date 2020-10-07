1/1
C. Cameron Smith
C. Cameron Smith of Fall River, March 1, 1950 | September 24, 2020. Born in Fall River, Cammy lived much of his life in Swansea before moving back to Fall River. He attended Governor Dummer Academy in MA and Washington College in MD. His working career was spent at Smith Lumber Company owned by his grandfather Charles and his father Crawford. He enjoyed and excelled at many sports including baseball, lacrosse and skiing. An avid golfer, he was a longstanding member of the Fall River Country Club. He is survived by his wife Melissa, son Ian, mother Priscilla Pie and sister Posey as well as several nieces and nephews. Cam and his wife spent many winters in St. Croix where his family owned a home.

Published in The Herald News on Oct. 7, 2020.
