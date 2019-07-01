The Herald News Obituaries
Services
Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Fall River
730 Bedford St.
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 673-5821
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Fall River
730 Bedford St.
Fall River, MA 02720
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Fall River
730 Bedford St.
Fall River, MA 02720
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St Anthony of Padua Church
Resources
Carlos T. Nogueira Obituary
Carlos T. Nogueira, 94, of Somerset, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019 surrounded by his friends and family. He was the husband of the late Maria (Cabral) Nogueira and a son of the late Francisco T. & Angelina (Resendes) Nogueira. Carlos loved Portuguese food and could always be found at Barcelos Cafe. He will be remembered for his generous soul. He is survived by: siblings, Raymond T. Nogueira (wife Patricia) of Fall River, Francisco T. Nogueira Jr (wife Sarah) of Somerset, and Helen Nogueira of Taunton; several nieces & nephews. Also brother of the late Manuel T. (late wife Bella) and Alice T. Nogueira. Special thanks to Westport Associates staff. Funeral Wednesday 10 am from Silva-Faria Funeral Home, 730 Bedford St, with Mass in St Anthony of Padua Church at 11. Burial Notre Dame Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday 4-7. In lieu of flowers, donations to Westport Assoc., POBox N565, Westport, MA 02790 www.silvafaria.com
Published in The Herald News on July 1, 2019
