Carlos T. Nogueira, 94, of Somerset, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019 surrounded by his friends and family. He was the husband of the late Maria (Cabral) Nogueira and a son of the late Francisco T. & Angelina (Resendes) Nogueira. Carlos loved Portuguese food and could always be found at Barcelos Cafe. He will be remembered for his generous soul. He is survived by: siblings, Raymond T. Nogueira (wife Patricia) of Fall River, Francisco T. Nogueira Jr (wife Sarah) of Somerset, and Helen Nogueira of Taunton; several nieces & nephews. Also brother of the late Manuel T. (late wife Bella) and Alice T. Nogueira. Special thanks to Westport Associates staff. Funeral Wednesday 10 am from Silva-Faria Funeral Home, 730 Bedford St, with Mass in St Anthony of Padua Church at 11. Burial Notre Dame Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday 4-7. In lieu of flowers, donations to Westport Assoc., POBox N565, Westport, MA 02790 www.silvafaria.com
Published in The Herald News on July 1, 2019