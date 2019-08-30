Home

Potter Funeral Service, Inc.
81 Reed Road
Westport, MA 02790
(508) 636-2100
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Potter Funeral Service, Inc.
81 Reed Road
Westport, MA 02790
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
3:30 PM
Potter Funeral Service, Inc.
81 Reed Road
Westport, MA 02790
Carlton E. Parker Obituary
Carlton E. Parker, 70, of Fall River, peacefully passed on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Charlton Memorial Hospital with his loving family by his side. He was the husband of Barbara J. (White) Parker. Survivors along with his wife include his 2 sons: Gary W. Parker and Scott C. Parker and his fiance Dana; his daughter: Carlene Rondeau and her husband Michael; his brother: Clinton E. Parker and his wife Debra; 5 grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews. Funeral service to which relatives and friends are invited will be Sunday, September 1, 2019 at the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport, MA 02790 at 3:30 P.M. Visitation will be Sunday, from 1-3:30 P.M., prior to the service. Interment will be private. To view full obituary or to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.potterfuneral service.com.
Published in The Herald News on Aug. 30, 2019
