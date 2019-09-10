|
Carol A. (Romano) Benevides, 77, of Fall River passed away on. Friday, September 6, 2019, at Charlton Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family. She was the wife of 58 years to William Benevides. Carol was born in Fall River; the daughter of the late Omar and Elsie (Bettencourt) Romano. Carol graduated from BMC Durfee High School. She worked for Borden and Remington as an administrative assistant before retirement. Carol was a communicant at the Cathedral of Saint Mary of the Assumption in Fall River. She loved knitting, and even tailored her own clothes. Carol enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, and volunteered her time as a literacy tutor and at Charlton Memorial Hospital. Survivors besides her husband are a daughter; Karen Harrison of Fall River, two sons; Scott Benevides and his wife Jennifer of South Portland, ME, and Brian Benevides and his wife Carrie of Swansea; a brother James Romano of Berkley; grandchildren Nathan, Josh, Jonathan, Rachel, Erik, Ethan and Cole, a great-granddaughter Lillian; and many nieces and nephews. Her Funeral Service will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 9am in the Hathaway Home for Funerals, 1813 Robeson St, Fall River, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in the Cathedral of Saint Mary of the Assumption, Spring Street, Fall River. Burial to follow in St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. To light a memorial candle, sign guest book, facility or church directions go to www. hathawayfunerals.com or call 508 673-0781. Memorial Donations in her memory may be made to , PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis TN 38148 . Calling Hours will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 4-7pm in the funeral home.
Published in The Herald News on Sept. 10, 2019