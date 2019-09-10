The Herald News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hathaway Funeral Home
1813 Robeson St
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 673-0781
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Cathedral of Saint Mary of the Assumption
Spring Street
Fall River, MA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:00 AM
Hathaway Funeral Home
1813 Robeson St
Fall River, MA 02720
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Benevides
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol A. Benevides

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol A. Benevides Obituary
Carol A. (Romano) Benevides, 77, of Fall River passed away on. Friday, September 6, 2019, at Charlton Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family. She was the wife of 58 years to William Benevides. Carol was born in Fall River; the daughter of the late Omar and Elsie (Bettencourt) Romano. Carol graduated from BMC Durfee High School. She worked for Borden and Remington as an administrative assistant before retirement. Carol was a communicant at the Cathedral of Saint Mary of the Assumption in Fall River. She loved knitting, and even tailored her own clothes. Carol enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, and volunteered her time as a literacy tutor and at Charlton Memorial Hospital. Survivors besides her husband are a daughter; Karen Harrison of Fall River, two sons; Scott Benevides and his wife Jennifer of South Portland, ME, and Brian Benevides and his wife Carrie of Swansea; a brother James Romano of Berkley; grandchildren Nathan, Josh, Jonathan, Rachel, Erik, Ethan and Cole, a great-granddaughter Lillian; and many nieces and nephews. Her Funeral Service will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 9am in the Hathaway Home for Funerals, 1813 Robeson St, Fall River, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in the Cathedral of Saint Mary of the Assumption, Spring Street, Fall River. Burial to follow in St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. To light a memorial candle, sign guest book, facility or church directions go to www. hathawayfunerals.com or call 508 673-0781. Memorial Donations in her memory may be made to , PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis TN 38148 . Calling Hours will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 4-7pm in the funeral home.
Published in The Herald News on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hathaway Funeral Home
Download Now