1/
Carol A. Bernier
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol A. Bernier, 68, of Fall River, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020. She was previously an employee of Slater Paper Box Co., St. Anne's Hospital and Northeast Buffinton Box Co. She was an avid fan of Jeopary, Wheel of Fortune and the Rolling Stones, especially Mick Jagger. She enjoyed adult coloring, traveling, going out to eat and she loved playing games on her tablet. She is survived by her close friends, Terry Gexler, Rudy Serrano, Zachary Gexler, Connie Lemieux and Godchildren, Jennifer Nogueira and Wesley Clarkson. She was the sister of the late Richard Bernier and the daughter of the late Alfred L. 'Penny' and Lillian (Bourque) Bernier. A graveside service will be held Thursday at 10:00 AM at Notre Dame Cemetery, Fall River. Face coverings and social distancing required. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Forever Paws, 300 Lynnwood St., Fall River, MA 02724. Online condolences at AuclairFuneralHo

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald News on Sep. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved