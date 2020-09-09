Carol A. Bernier, 68, of Fall River, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020. She was previously an employee of Slater Paper Box Co., St. Anne's Hospital and Northeast Buffinton Box Co. She was an avid fan of Jeopary, Wheel of Fortune and the Rolling Stones, especially Mick Jagger. She enjoyed adult coloring, traveling, going out to eat and she loved playing games on her tablet. She is survived by her close friends, Terry Gexler, Rudy Serrano, Zachary Gexler, Connie Lemieux and Godchildren, Jennifer Nogueira and Wesley Clarkson. She was the sister of the late Richard Bernier and the daughter of the late Alfred L. 'Penny' and Lillian (Bourque) Bernier. A graveside service will be held Thursday at 10:00 AM at Notre Dame Cemetery, Fall River. Face coverings and social distancing required. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Forever Paws, 300 Lynnwood St., Fall River, MA 02724. Online condolences at AuclairFuneralHo



