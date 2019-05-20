|
Carol A. (Cobb) Foley, 78, of Tiverton passed away, May 16, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Thomas Foley Jr. Born July 11, 1940 in Taunton, MA, she was the daughter of Carlton E. and Mary Cobb. She was a lifelong resident of Tiverton, RI. Carol worked at the Naval Underwater Systems Center in Newport, Rhode Island for over 20 years. She loved to read and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She could always bring a smile to their faces. She will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her husband, of 57 years, Thomas and her two sons, Thomas and Timothy and his wife Carol. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Connor, Caroline, Ethan, Grace, and Elizabeth. Her funeral service will be held on Wednesday May 22, 2019 at 10AM in St. Theresas Church, 265 Stafford Road in Tiverton, R.I. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor who are located at 964 Main Street in Pawtucket, R.I. 02860.
Published in The Herald News on May 20, 2019