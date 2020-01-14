|
Carol A. Landry-Duclos, 70, a resident of Somerset for the last 22 years, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020 in the Charlton Memorial Hospital, Fall River after a courageous and life long battle with cystic fibrosis. She was the wife of Joseph Duclos Jr. and would have celebrated 25 years of marriage with him in March. She was also the widow of Richard H. Landry. Born in Fall River, a daughter of the late Joseph A. Landry and the late Jeannette (Gendreau) Landry, she worked at San Toro Mfg. for many years and then retired in 2010 as a clerk for the US Postal Service after 25 years. Carol loved traveling, Foxwoods, planting copious flowers in her yard each Spring, and she is remembered for her extensive collection of t-shirts gathered as mementos of everywhere she went. She is survived by two sisters Susan M. Sirois and Denise Medeiros; her beloved Maltise Charlie; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by three brothers, David, Mark, and Daniel Landry. A service of prayer and remembrance will be held Friday, January 17, 2020 at 10AM in the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, 900 Buffinton St., Somerset. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery, Fall River. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Calling hours Thursday 4-7 PM. For facility directions to leave an online condolence go to www.hathawayfunerals.com. Donations in her memory may be made to the National Cystic Fibrosis Foundation www.cff.org or Forever Paws www.foreverpaws.com. The family would also like to extend thanks to the nurses of Charlton Memorial Hospital, Southcoast VNA, Option Care, Vibra Hospital and the Southcoast Pulmonary Physicians Group for their life extending support. And special thanks to Dr. Daniel Sousa and the beloved Dr. Nick Mucciardi.
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 14, 2020