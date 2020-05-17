|
|
On this day 5/12/20, Carol A (Hindle) Lewis departed this world and joined hands in everlasting peace with her late husband, Everett C Lewis Jr. Born in Fall River and Daughter of Gladys and Shepard Hindle and lovingly raised by her aunt and uncle, Ester and Cornelius Mahoney. She was also married to her (first) and late husband Robert H. Miozza. Carol attended BMC Durfee High School. She was a member at St. Dominic's church in Swansea Ma. and was retired from Catholic Memorial Home of Fall River. Left to cherish memories are her children and grandchildren of Swansea Ma., Cambridge N.Y., and Fall River Ma. She also leaves her loving sisters, Ester Lapointe and Elsie Morrissette and families both of Somerset Ma. Arrangements are in the care of the Waring-Sullivan Home at Cherry Place, Fall River. To send a tribute, please visit: www.waring-sullivan.com
Published in The Herald News on May 17, 2020