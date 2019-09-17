|
Carol A. (Fairhurst) Niles, 79, of Fall River, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019. She was employed as a Development Specialist for Day Program and Nursing Home Supports with Community Connections. Earlier in her life, she was employed by Chace Curtains. Carol loved the beach, cooking, crafts and shopping. She was an avid reader. She was the wife of Raymond Niles, Jr.; the mother of Stephen M. Niles, Kathleen M. Niles-Antone (husband Robert J.),Michele M. Niles and the late Carol Ann Niles; the grandmother of Lisa Roberts, Bryce N. and Brandon N. Antone, Victoria R. Niles, Luke D. Pacheco, Craig and Amy Oliveira; great-grandmother of Chloe Ferreira; the sister of the late Barbara Guay and Catherine Marquis, mother in law of David A. Pacheco; the daughter of the late James and Mary (Costa) Fairhurst; the aunt of many nieces and nephews. Her funeral service will be held Wednesday, at 6:30 PM at the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River. Cremation to follow. A visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Sept. 17, 2019