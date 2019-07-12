The Herald News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hathaway Funeral Home
1813 Robeson St
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 673-0781
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Wood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol A. Wood

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol A. Wood Obituary
Carol A. (Powers) Wood, 79, of Fall River passed away at Charlton Memorial Hospital. She was the wife of the late John L. Wood. Carol grew up in Somerset, the daughter of the late William and Mary E. (Cooper) Powers. She spent her life as a homemaker; caring for her four children. Carol is survived by her son; John Wood of Somerset, daughters; Maryjane Wood of Somerset, Christine Martens of Middletown, RI, and Carol Morgen of Maine, a sister; Jean Washington of Somerset, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her siblings William Powers, Marjorie Murphy, Maureen OBrien and Janice Clark. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 10am in St. Marys Cathedral, Spring St, Fall River. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Memorial Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 4-7pm at the Hathaway Home for Funerals, 1813 Robeson St, Fall River. For facility directions or to leave an online condolence, go to www.hathawayfunerals.com.
Published in The Herald News on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hathaway Funeral Home
Download Now