Carol A. (Powers) Wood, 79, of Fall River passed away at Charlton Memorial Hospital. She was the wife of the late John L. Wood. Carol grew up in Somerset, the daughter of the late William and Mary E. (Cooper) Powers. She spent her life as a homemaker; caring for her four children. Carol is survived by her son; John Wood of Somerset, daughters; Maryjane Wood of Somerset, Christine Martens of Middletown, RI, and Carol Morgen of Maine, a sister; Jean Washington of Somerset, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her siblings William Powers, Marjorie Murphy, Maureen OBrien and Janice Clark. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 10am in St. Marys Cathedral, Spring St, Fall River. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Memorial Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 4-7pm at the Hathaway Home for Funerals, 1813 Robeson St, Fall River. For facility directions or to leave an online condolence, go to www.hathawayfunerals.com. Published in The Herald News on July 12, 2019