Carol Ann Pacheco, 76, of Westport, passed away peacefully at her winter home in Florida on the morning of December 30, 2019. She was the wife of Antone S. Pacheco of Westport, MA. When the pulmonary doctors told her she had "five" years to live in 2015, her family was skeptical, but kept close. She owned and ran two hair salons In Fall River, MA and Westport, MA. She enjoyed traveling around the world and camping up and down the eastern coast in her mini-winni(bego). She adopted two little Korean girls when she was in her mid 30's, and enjoyed mothering and grandmother. She loved styling hair, had a green thumb, and always had a keen sense of style. What we'll miss most is how she loved to laugh. She was the mother of the late TJ Pacheco and Tonya Park. Grandmother of the late Brittany Lee Pacheco Surviving her are her husband of 59 years Antone S. Pacheco, middle son Cary Pacheco of Westport, MA, and youngest daughter Shawnte L. Pacheco of San Francisco, CA. Grandmother of surviving Courtney Pacheco and fiance Shane, CJ Pacheco, and Kathryn Norris. Great- grandmother to Shane Jr. Cartin, Layden and Nayomi Norris. She was the daughter of Arthur Remy and Dorothy (ORourke) Remy. She had 8 siblings, the late Donald Remy, Thomas Remy and Joan (Remy) White. The surviving Bob Remy and wife Donna; Judy Botelho and husband John, Cheryl Remy, Darlene Remy and youngest brother Stevie Remy and wife Sue. Memorial service to which relatives and friends are invited will be Monday, January 13, 2020 at the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport at 7:30 p.m. Memorial visitation will be Monday from 6 - 7:30 p.m. prior to the service. For directions or to sign the on-line guest book, please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 12, 2020