Carol J. (Benoit) Fielding, 73, of Westport, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019 at St. Anne's Hospital. She was the wife of John Fielding. Born in Fall River, she was daughter of the late Theodore and Melba (Emmett) Benoit. She as a Communicant of St. George Church, Westport. She was the co-owner of J. Fielding Signs. Mrs. Fielding enjoyed music and cooking, but most of all she loved spending time with her family. Including her husband, survivors include 2 daughters: Melissa L. Cabral and her husband Carlos of Tiverton and Shelly A. Fielding of New Bedford and her fianc Henry Lee; a brother: Raymond Benoit of Westport; a sister: Dorothy Kulpa of Fall River; 3 grand children: John M. Fielding, Ryan Fielding and Kiah Fielding; a great granddaughter: Aubrey Fielding; and several nieces and nephews. She was mother of the late John F. Fielding and sister of the late Gary Benoit, Theodore Benoit, Jr., Theresa Shawa and Robert Benoit. Memorial Mass to which relatives and friends are invited will be Saturday, November 9, 2019 at St. George Church, Westport at 11:00 AM. Private burial will be held at the convenience of the family. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Lupus Foundation of America, 2121 K Street, N.W., Suite 200, Washington, DC 20037. Arrangements are under the direction of the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport. To sign the on-line guest book, please visit www. potterfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Herald News on Oct. 30, 2019
