Carol J. Leduc, age 79, of Berkley, formerly of Fall River, died July 3, 2020 surrounded by her daughters. She was the wife of the late Robert L. Leduc to whom she was married for 55 years. Born and raised in Fall River, a daughter of the late Wilfred and Mary Jane (Johnson) Jeffrey, she moved to Berkley 17 years ago. Mrs. Leduc worked at the Fall River Knitting Mills for over 20 years. She enjoyed sewing, making puzzles, gardening and taking care of many different animals from cats and dogs to horses! She especially enjoyed working with her hands. She fixed countless appliances and painted and wallpapered too many walls to count. She had a generous spirit and was always willing to lend a hand. Carol was an avid sports fan who followed the Red Sox, Celtics and Patriots. She is survived by her two daughters and one granddaughter: Joanne Abdallah, her husband Peter and their daughter Jocelyn and Cheryl Fellows and her husband Robert. Carol leaves behind five siblings, Jeannette Motta, Wilfred Jeffrey, George Jeffrey, Connie Desmarais, Joseph (Bob) Jeffrey and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by 1 sibling, Henry Jeffrey. A celebration of Carols life will be held at Whites of Westport at 12:00 oclock on Thursday, July 9th. Burial is private. To view Carols memorial on the Waring Sullivan Memorial Home at Cherry Place website, please use this URL https://www.waring-sullivan
. com In lieu of flowers please make donations in Carols name to the Program in Womens Oncology or the Infusion Center at Women & Infants Hospital in Rhode Island https://foundation.womenandinfants.org/