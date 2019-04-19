|
|
Carole A. (Perry) Mosher, 80, of Westport, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. She was the wife of the late George F. Mosher. Mrs. Mosher was born in Fall River, daughter of the late Henry F. and Marion E. (Warren) Perry and was a lifelong resident of Westport. She was the owner/operator of the former Carole's Fish and Chips in Westport for many years. She was a hard working person who loved a good joke. She was an avid golfer and served for several years as president of the Hawthorn Women's Golf League. Mrs. Mosher enjoyed playing cards online with friends and spending time with her family. She will be sadly missed by all. Survivors include her son: Philip L. Plant and his wife Valerie of Westport; her 2 daughters: Deborah L. Oliver and her husband Michael of Westport and Sandra P. Gibson and her husband Mark of Westport; 5 grandchildren: Shyanne and Matthew Oliver, Philip Plant III, Meaghan and Stephen Gibson; along with many nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late David A. Plant and sister of the late John Perry. Funeral service to which relatives and friends are invited will be Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport, MA 02790 at 10:00 A.M. Calling hours will be Monday from 6-8 P.M. Interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Westport. Flowers are acceptable or memorial donations may be made to the Westport Ambulance Fund, 54 Hix Bridge Rd., Westport, MA 02790. For directions or to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 19, 2019