Carolyn M. "Carol" (Hill) Kardel, age 73, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020 in St. Lukes Hospital. She was the wife of Paul Kardel to whom she was married for 50 years. Born in Fall River, a daughter of the late James L., Sr. and Colette (Carl) Hill she was a lifelong resident of Somerset. A graduate of Somerset High School, Class of 1964. She was inducted into the Somerset High School Athletic Hall of Fame as part of the undefeated 1962 gilrls softball team. She worked in the Circulation Department for the Fall River Herald News for twenty-one years before retiring in 1993. A car enthusiast she attended antique car shows in her 75 Chevy Vega. A crafter, she enjoyed scrapbooking and adult coloring books. An avid collector, her most recent was a Tweety Bird collection. In addition to her husband, she is survived by three sons, Kevin Kardel and his wife Stephanie of Raynham, Jeffrey Kardel and his wife Lauren of Somerset and Stephen Kardel and his wife Susan of Swansea; one brother, William C. Hill and his wife Jo Ann; five grandchildren, Sienna, Ashlee, Nathan, Cole and Kellen Kardel and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late James L. Hill Jr. Her Funeral Service will be held Monday, February 3, 2020 at 10:00 AM in the Waring- Sullivan Home at Birchcrest, 189 Gardners Neck Rd., Swansea. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting hours are Sunday from 12:00 | 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her honor may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For online tributes or directions, www.waring-sullivan. com.
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 1, 2020