Ceasar Braga, Jr, age 66 of Fall River, passed away Nov. 11, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born Jan 16, 1953 in Fall River the son of the late Ceasar Braga and the late Mary Nell Moore Braga. He leaves a daughter Kelly Ann Braga, sisters Deborah Mickle and husband Charles, Sharon Reece and Florentina Kitchen of Fall River, brothers Thomas Braga of Fall River and Christopher (Braga) Moore of St. Thomas and stepmother Mary DeJoseph of Fall River. He was the brother of the late Michael Braga. He also leaves several nieces and nephews. Ceasars interests included geocaching with over 8400 finds and an undeniable love for classical music. A funeral Mass will be held Saturday Dec 7th at 11:00 at Holy Name Church in Fall River. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the ALS Society.
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 3, 2019