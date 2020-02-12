Home

Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
508-672-6100
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
4:00 PM
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:00 AM
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Church
Cecile B. Fontaine


1927 - 2020
Cecile B. Fontaine Obituary
Cecile B. (Bernier) Fontaine, 92, of Westport, formerly of Fall River, wife of Joseph A. Fontaine, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020. The daughter of the late Wilfred and Malvina (Samson) Bernier, Cecile was a curtain machine operator for many years, enjoyed traveling to Florida, walking and shopping. She was predeceased by her children, Donald A. Fontaine and Diane Melanson (husband the late Gregory). Besides her husband of 70 years, she leaves a daughter, Denise (Fontaine) Goulart and her husband Francis of Raynham; sisters, Clarisse Bedard of Tiverton and Pauline Bernier of Sudbury and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Jeannette Levesque, Bernadette Richard, Rita Michaud, Norman, Roger, Gerard, Fernand, Lucien and Rene Bernier. Her funeral will be held Saturday at 9:00 AM from the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., with a Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Grace Church at 10:00 AM. Entombment, Notre Dame Cemetery. A visitation will be held Friday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to ., 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 12, 2020
