Home

POWERED BY

Services
Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 672-3101
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:00 AM
Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Cecile Cloutier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cecile M. Cloutier

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cecile M. Cloutier Obituary
Cecile Marie Noella (Coulombe) Cloutier, age 79, passed unexpectedly surrounded by her loving family on December 8, 2019. She was the wife of the late Richard K. Cloutier and daughter of the late Aime and Regina (Gauthier) Coulombe. Devout in her faith, she was a lifelong communicant of Notre Dame de Lourdes then St. Bernadette parish prior to its closing and for the past year had been attending Holy Trinity Church. Prior to her retirement, she worked as a Registered Nurse for many years at Bristol Elder Services. She also previously worked for many years at Crestwood Nursing Home and St. Annes Hospital. A spitfire whose zest for life was infectious, she re-defined the term over-achiever and was deeply proud of being a graduate of St. Annes School of Nursing and of her nursing career. She enjoyed traveling the world, shopping, cooking, and keeping an amazingly clean house. Cecile was an active member of the St. Annes School of Nursing Alumnae, Jesus-Mary Academy (JMA) Alumnae, and Notre Dame Ladies, among others. She enjoyed playing bocce through the Somerset League. Most of all, she loved being active with her children and grandchildren and attended nearly all of their sporting events or activities. Although she was taken much too soon, she joins the love of her life and husband of nearly 42 years Buddy, whom she deeply missed. She is survived by her children: Diane J. Cloutier (husband Paul Collura) of Westport, Richard K. Cloutier, Jr. (wife Patrice) of Spokane, WA, Deneen Cloutier (husband William Gagliardi) of Easton, and Claudine Cloutier of Fall River, sisters; Imelda Hussey of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, and Jeanne Bousquet (husband Roger) of Swansea, grandchildren: Thomas Gallant, US Army Sgt. 1st Class Marc Gallant (wife Amelie), Brandon, Collin, and Kyle Gagliardi, Richard K. Cloutier, III, William Cloutier, and Regina Collura, expecting her first great grandchild Eleanor Gallant in April and several nieces & nephews. She was also the sister of the late J. Robert Coulombe and Lucille Bouchard. Her funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home 1521 N. Main St. Fall River on Saturday, December 14th here at 9 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial Holy Trinity Church at 10 A.M. Entombment in Notre Dame Mausoleum. Calling hours on Friday, December 13th from 4-8 P.M. Flowers are welcome but as an alternative, donation may be made in her honor to the Sr. Marie Poussepin Ministries c/o Dominican Sisters of the Presentation 3012 Elm St. Dighton, MA 02715. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cecile's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -