|
|
Cecile Marie Noella (Coulombe) Cloutier, age 79, passed unexpectedly surrounded by her loving family on December 8, 2019. She was the wife of the late Richard K. Cloutier and daughter of the late Aime and Regina (Gauthier) Coulombe. Devout in her faith, she was a lifelong communicant of Notre Dame de Lourdes then St. Bernadette parish prior to its closing and for the past year had been attending Holy Trinity Church. Prior to her retirement, she worked as a Registered Nurse for many years at Bristol Elder Services. She also previously worked for many years at Crestwood Nursing Home and St. Annes Hospital. A spitfire whose zest for life was infectious, she re-defined the term over-achiever and was deeply proud of being a graduate of St. Annes School of Nursing and of her nursing career. She enjoyed traveling the world, shopping, cooking, and keeping an amazingly clean house. Cecile was an active member of the St. Annes School of Nursing Alumnae, Jesus-Mary Academy (JMA) Alumnae, and Notre Dame Ladies, among others. She enjoyed playing bocce through the Somerset League. Most of all, she loved being active with her children and grandchildren and attended nearly all of their sporting events or activities. Although she was taken much too soon, she joins the love of her life and husband of nearly 42 years Buddy, whom she deeply missed. She is survived by her children: Diane J. Cloutier (husband Paul Collura) of Westport, Richard K. Cloutier, Jr. (wife Patrice) of Spokane, WA, Deneen Cloutier (husband William Gagliardi) of Easton, and Claudine Cloutier of Fall River, sisters; Imelda Hussey of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, and Jeanne Bousquet (husband Roger) of Swansea, grandchildren: Thomas Gallant, US Army Sgt. 1st Class Marc Gallant (wife Amelie), Brandon, Collin, and Kyle Gagliardi, Richard K. Cloutier, III, William Cloutier, and Regina Collura, expecting her first great grandchild Eleanor Gallant in April and several nieces & nephews. She was also the sister of the late J. Robert Coulombe and Lucille Bouchard. Her funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home 1521 N. Main St. Fall River on Saturday, December 14th here at 9 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial Holy Trinity Church at 10 A.M. Entombment in Notre Dame Mausoleum. Calling hours on Friday, December 13th from 4-8 P.M. Flowers are welcome but as an alternative, donation may be made in her honor to the Sr. Marie Poussepin Ministries c/o Dominican Sisters of the Presentation 3012 Elm St. Dighton, MA 02715. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019