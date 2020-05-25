|
Cecile "Cis" (Lavault) Morin, 92, of Tiverton, wife of the late Raymond L. Morin, entered into eternal rest on May 24, 2020. A bank teller, she was employed by the former Fleet Bank, Tiverton for 26 years and previously employed by McWhirrs Dept. Store, Fall River and Saint Annes Hospital in the gift shop. Cecile was an active member of Holy Ghost Parish, Tiverton, serving as a Eucharistic Minister. She was a member of Newport County Womens Club, Classy Ladies Club and Mount Hope Chapter of Camper Trailers Club. She is survived by many nieces and nephews. She was the daughter of the late Edouard and Alicia (Lachance) Lavault and the sister of the late Lillian Mastrianni, Juliette Dube, Loretta Burque and Edward, Conrad, Raoul, Theodore, Leo and Emile Lavault. Funeral arrangements are private, and are entrusted to Auclair Funeral Home, Fall River. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Forever Paws Animal Shelter, 300 Lynwood St., Fall River, MA 02721. Online condolences at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on May 25, 2020