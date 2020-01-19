|
Cecilia (Farias) Massoud, age 89, passed away peacefully Thursday, January 16, 2020 in St. Anne's Hospital. She was the wife of the late Robert J. Massoud to whom she was married 38 years before his passing in 1990. Born in Fall River a daughter of the late Manuel and Maria (Brum) Farias, she was a lifelong resident of the city. An active communicant of St. Anthony of the Desert Church, she worked tirelessly for many years coordinating their bingo events. She was a member of the parish's Blessed Mother's Guild and a member of the Lebanon American Ladies Auxillary. She is survived by two sons, Robert P. Massoud and his wife Susan of East Taunton and Neil T. Massoud and his wife Theresa of Fall River; two sisters, Agnes Borges and Jorgina English and her husband Douglas; four grandchildren, Robert C. Massoud, Christine J. Massoud-Castro and her husband Luis, Evan M. Massoud and Nicole M. Massoud and her fianc Rami Akouri; two great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Sophia Massoud and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Manuel Farias, Mary Ledo and Helen Kershaw. Her funeral will be held Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 9:00 AM from Waring-Sullivan Home at Cherry Place, 178 Winter St., Fall River followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM in St. Anthony of the Desert, 300 N. Eastern Ave., Fall River, MA 02723. Entombment in Notre Dame Cemetery, Fall River. Visiting hours are Monday from 4:00 - 7:00 PM. Contributions in her honor may be made to St. Anthony of the Desert. For tributes and directions, www.waring-sullivan.com
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 19, 2020