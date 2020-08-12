Celeste L. Letourneau, 79, of Fall River, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020. She had various jobs throughout the years, including, Korber Hats, Aetna Insurance, Olson Staffing Services and Stop and Shop. She leaves a brother, Vincent Jules Letourneau and his wife Margaret of Fall River and several nieces and nephews. She was the daughter of the late Donald Alfred and Jeannette Marie (St. Armand) Letourneau. A funeral service will be held Friday at 10:00 AM at the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River. Burial, St. Patrick's Cemetery. A visitation will be held Thursday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Face coverings required. Online condolences at AuclairFuneralHome.com
