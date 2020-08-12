1/1
Celeste L. Letourneau
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Celeste's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Celeste L. Letourneau, 79, of Fall River, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020. She had various jobs throughout the years, including, Korber Hats, Aetna Insurance, Olson Staffing Services and Stop and Shop. She leaves a brother, Vincent Jules Letourneau and his wife Margaret of Fall River and several nieces and nephews. She was the daughter of the late Donald Alfred and Jeannette Marie (St. Armand) Letourneau. A funeral service will be held Friday at 10:00 AM at the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River. Burial, St. Patrick's Cemetery. A visitation will be held Thursday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Face coverings required. Online condolences at AuclairFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald News on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
Send Flowers
AUG
14
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
508-672-6100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time and sincerest thanks for entrusting your loved one to our care.
The Auclair Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved