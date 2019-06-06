|
Celestyna Czerwonka, age 91, of Fall River, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019 at home with her loving family by her side. She is the wife of Feliks Czerwonka. Celestynas funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 9:00AM from the BOULE FUNERAL HOME, 615 Broadway, Fall River, MA, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00AM in St. Stanislaus Church, 36 Rockland St. Fall River. Interment will be in St. Patricks Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday from 4:00PM to 7:00PM.
Published in The Herald News on June 6, 2019