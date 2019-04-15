|
Celina (Farias) Aguiar 100 of Tiverton RI passed away on April 12th 2019. She was the widow of Manuel Aguiar to whom she was married to for 74 years before his passing. Born in Tiverton, she was the daughter of the late Macy (Rego) and Joseph Farias. She had worked as a Presser at Cape Cod Dress and had retired from Fall River Knitting Mills. She was a communicant of Holy Ghost Parish. Mrs. Aguiar was a member of Ocean State Seniors. She is survived by a daughter Evelyn Paradis of Tiverton and several nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Maria Fernanda Morais, Cindy Morais and Rhonda Goulart for their extraordinary care and to the VNA of Newport County. Visitation Tuesday from 6 to 8 PM. Her Funeral will be held on Wednesday at 8am from the Pocasset Memorial Funeral Home 462 Main Rd, Tiverton, RI with a 9am Mass at Holy Ghost Church. Burial at St. Columba Cemetery, Middletown, RI. www.almeida-pocasset.com for on line guest book.
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 15, 2019