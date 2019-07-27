|
Charles A. Pelissier, 88, of Somerset, husband of Rita (Gagne) Pelissier, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019. A pharmacist, he was a graduate of Rhode Island College School of Pharmacy. An accomplished pianist, he also enjoyed playing chess. He was a Marian Medal recipient and a member of the Over The Hill Gang. Besides his wife of 66 years, he leaves a son Michael A. Pelissier of Somerset; siblings, Raymond Pelissier (wife Anita), Normand Pelissier, Paul Pelissier, Claire Ruggiero and Albert Pelissier (wife Pat) and nieces and nephews. He was the son of the late Charles and Eva (Lapierre) Pelissier and the brother of the late Jeanne Holden. His funeral will be held Monday at 9:00 AM from the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River, with a Funeral Mass at St. Louis de France Church, Swansea at 10:00 AM. Interment, Notre Dame Cemetery. A visitation will be held Sunday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to , 501 St. Jude PL, Memphis, TN, 38105. The family would like to thank Southcoast Center for Cancer at Charlton, for their excellent care. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on July 27, 2019