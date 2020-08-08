Charles D. Somers, 86, of Somerset passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020. He retired from Raytheon in 1992. An Army veteran of the Korean War, he served with the Army Security Agency and the Signal Intelligence Branch. He was the husband of 66 years to Belmira (Braz) Somers, the father of the late Scott S. Somers; grandfather of Stephan S. Somers and Paul M. Somers; great-grandfather of Penelope "Penny" Somers; son of the late Charles and Mary (Champlain) Concaison. A visitation will be held Monday from 4:00 PM to 6:15 PM, followed by military honors at 6:15 PM and a service at 6:30 PM at Auclair Funeral Home, 690 S. Main St. Fall River. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to American Heart Assn.
P.O. Box 417005, Boston,MA 02241. Online condolences please visit AuclairFuneralhome.com
