Charles D. Somers
Charles D. Somers, 86, of Somerset passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020. He retired from Raytheon in 1992. An Army veteran of the Korean War, he served with the Army Security Agency and the Signal Intelligence Branch. He was the husband of 66 years to Belmira (Braz) Somers, the father of the late Scott S. Somers; grandfather of Stephan S. Somers and Paul M. Somers; great-grandfather of Penelope "Penny" Somers; son of the late Charles and Mary (Champlain) Concaison. A visitation will be held Monday from 4:00 PM to 6:15 PM, followed by military honors at 6:15 PM and a service at 6:30 PM at Auclair Funeral Home, 690 S. Main St. Fall River. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to American Heart Assn. P.O. Box 417005, Boston,MA 02241. Online condolences please visit AuclairFuneralhome.com.

Published in The Herald News on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
04:00 - 06:15 PM
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
AUG
10
Service
06:30 AM
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
August 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time and sincerest thanks for entrusting your loved one to our care.
The Auclair Family
