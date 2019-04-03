|
Charles H. Cummings, Jr., Member New England Watercolor Society and Former Educator died March 27, 2019. He was the husband of Edwina F. (Serafin) Cummings. Born in Fall River, he was the son of Charles H. Cummings Sr. and Irene (Turner) Cummings. He had lived in Bristol since 1990 and before that lived in Tiverton for 25 years. He was a 1952 graduate of BMC Durfee High School in Fall River, and he graduated from Rhode Island College with a B.S. in Education and later a CAGS in Education Leadership. He received his Masters Degree in Educational Leadership From Bridgewater State College. He worked as a teacher and administrator at Bristol Plymouth Regional Vocational High School in Taunton, MA, then served many years as Assistant Principal at Tiverton High School and finished his career as Principal at Tiverton Middle School. Before attending college, he had completed an apprenticeship in newspaper composition and had worked at the Fall River Herald News and the Providence Journal. Chas Cummings was a well known local artist and had studied at Rhode Island School of Design and the Famous Artists School of Westport CT. He exhibited throughout New England and had won a number of awards. He was a an active Signature member of the New England Watercolor Society, Rhode Island Watercolor Society, Bristol Art Museum, Fall River Art Association, and a founding member of the Art League of Rhode Island. He had served on the Board of Directors of the Rhode Island Watercolor Society, The Fall River Art Association, and on the Exhibit Committee for the Bristol Art Museum. Mr. Cummings served with the Massachusetts National Guard and the Army Reserve. Besides his wife, he leaves a son, Dr. Charles Cummings III of Fall River, MA and a daughter Ellen Ivaneza of New Canaan, CT as well as five grandchildren. Calling hours will be Friday, April 5, 2019 from 4-7 pm at Smith Funeral and Memorial Services, 8 Schoolhouse Road, Warren, RI. His funeral will be held Saturday April 6, 2019 at 9:00am from the funeral home with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in St. Mary of the Bay Church, 645 Main Street, Warren, RI with burial at Hillside Cemetery in Tiverton, RI. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, Chas left instructions requesting that donations be made to SmileTrain 633 Third Avenue, 9th Floor,New York, New York 10017. (https://www.smile train.org/). www.wjsmithfh. com.
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 3, 2019