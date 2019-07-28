|
Charles Peter Leary, age 83 of Somerset passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Charles was predeceased by his wife, Mary E. Leary, to whom he had been married for 42 years. He was born in Fall River to Daniel F. Leary and Ann Reagan Leary.
Mr. Leary was a graduate of Durfee High School class of 1953 and then graduated from Providence College in 1957. He also held a Masters degree from Bridgewater State University. He was well thought of by his peers and made many friends throughout his thirty nine year career at Somerset High School.
Surviving are three children Julia A. Mignacca of Ivyland, PA, Matthew C. Leary and his wife Heather, of Somerset and Jeffrey T. Leary and his wife Filomena, of Westport. Brother Peter E. Leary and his wife Irene, of Jamestown. Loving grandfather of Richard C., Peter D., and Philip M. Mignacca, Myles D., Devan J., Quinlan C., Madison M., Mackenzie M., and Jaiden M. Leary.
Mr. Leary was also the father of the late Mark D. Leary and brother of the late Daniel F. Leary.
Mr. Leary's family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Kimwell Nursing and Rehabilitation for their excellent care and compassion.
Funeral arrangements were private at the request of the deceased. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to, Somerset Scholarship Foundation Fund, C/O Kim Heard at the Community Foundation of South Eastern Massachusetts, 128 Union Street, Suite 403, New Bedford, MA 02740. For online tributes: www.waring-sullivan.com
Published in The Herald News on July 29, 2019