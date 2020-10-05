Charles M. Walker, Jr., Charlie, age 84, of Somerset, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 at St. Annes Hospital. He was the husband of the late Beverly A. (Greenwood) Walker. Born in Fall River, a son of the late Charles M. Walker Sr. and Edith (Holt) Walker, he lived in Tiverton for many years before moving to Somerset. He was a graduate of B.M.C. Durfee High School, Class of 1955 and New England Tech, Class of 1964. Mr. Walker worked as a Fireman for the City of Fall River for twenty-eight years before his retirement in 1999. Prior to that, he worked at Pratt and Whitney Aircraft and part-time as an oil burner technician for Stafford Fuel. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing, quahogging and camping. He took pride in his garden and always grew the best vegetables. His favorite times spent were with his family. He is survived by two sons, Charles M. Walker III of Somerset, Clayton G. Walker and his fianc Susan Almeida of Fall River; one grandson, Kyle C. Walker of Somerset and many nieces and nephews. He was the father of the late Debra Susan Walker and brother of the late Ruth Miller and Alfred Walker. His Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00PM in the Waring-Sullivan Home at Birchcrest, 189 Gardners Neck Rd., Swansea. Relatives and friends invited. Due to current occupancy restrictions, please be mindful that guests may have to wait outside while others pay their respects. Due to current restrictions on public gatherings, his funeral service and burial will be private. Memorial contributions in his honor may be made to Grace Gospel Church, 3049 County St., Somerset. MA 02726. For tributes or directions, visit: www.waring-sullivan.com
.