Charles V. Veloza, Jr., 86, of Fall River passed away November 21, 2019 at Southpointe Rehabilitation. He was the loving husband of Gloria G. (Mathews) Veloza to whom he had been married for 62 years. Born in Fall River, he was a son of the late Charles V. Sr. and Mary (Rogers) Velozo. Mr. Veloza was a Fall River Fire Fighter for over 38 years, retiring as a Lieutenant and was a member of the Fall River Fire Fighters Association. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving during the Korean Conflict. An avid fox and deer hunter, Charles enjoyed running his Fox Hounds and spending time in the outdoors. Above anything else, he loved being with his family. Along with his wife, survivors include his twin daughters: Doreen Rapoza (husband: Paul) and Noreen DaPonte (husband: Gerald), all of Westport; his sister: Ruth Zimmer of Michigan; his brother: Ernest T. Velozo of Fall River; his granddaughters: Jenna and Mia Rapoza; several nieces and nephews. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be held Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Oliveira Funeral Home, 2064 South Main St. Fall River, MA 02724 followed by Interment at St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. Calling hours will be held Tuesday from 9 to 11 AM, prior to the funeral. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mr. Velozas name can be made to , Donation Processing , P.O. Box 5014 Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or www.michaeljfox.org/donate. www. OliveiraFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Herald News on Nov. 24, 2019