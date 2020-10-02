Charles West, age 95 passed away on Monday, September 28th, 2020, with his daughter Priscilla by his side. Born in Fall River MA. in 1925, he was the son of Charles West and Alice (nee McCormack), brother of Russell West and devoted husband of nearly 60 years to Barbara (nee Coffee) West. Charlie entered the Army in 1943 and was honorably discharged in 1946. He then worked as a radio officer in the Merchant Marines. A skilled chess enthusiast, and gifted amateur painter, he won several prizes in local art competitions. He was an avid reader of histories, the classics of American literature, English detective mysteries, and he and Barbara were patrons of the Providence Symphony. He loved the sea and enjoyed sailing with Barbara around Mt. Hope Bay and Narragansett Bay. He is survived by his daughter, Priscilla West Lyons, her husband Robert Lyons of Westwood, and two grandchildren: Elizabeth Lyons of Boston MA. and Patrick Lyons of Nashville, TN. He is also survived by a son Peter, and his wife Christina, of Ann Arbor MI. His private funeral arrangements were under the direction of Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home 1521 N. Main St. Fall River. To send the family expressions of sympathy, please go to www.rogersfuneral.com