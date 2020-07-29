Charles 'Charlie' Edward Cote, 97, of Tiverton, RI, husband of Olive (Travassos) Cote passed away peacefully at Charlton Memorial Hospital on Friday, July 24 after a brief illness. Born in Fall River, MA in 1922, he was the son of Arthur Cote and Elsie (Bliss) Cote. He attended a variety of schools in the Fall River area before being selected to attend Bristol Agricultural High School in Dighton, MA. He graduated from 'the Bristol Aggie' in 1941. While there, he won awards for academic excellence and horticultural exhibits and was a member of the basketball team. While his interest in basketball waned over the years, his love of plants and flowers persisted throughout his life. One year after his graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy and served as a Gunner's Mate third class on the USS Bunker Hill aircraft carrier during WWII. He earned 11 stars for his brave service in the Asiatic Pacific, and in later years enjoyed many annual Bunker Hill Reunions with his former shipmates. After his honorable discharge from the Navy, he married the love of his life and they moved to Tiverton into the home that he built with his own hands. He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Olive, and their two daughters Joyce Cote and Brenda Cote. He was a loyal husband and a wonderful father. Grampy will be sadly missed by granddaughter Sofia Cote and three great granddaughters Wyntter Marrissa Munroe, Mellany Ann Munroe and Madison Olivia Langton. He also leaves his brother Howard Cote and many nieces and nephews. He was the grandfather of the late Matthew David Munroe and brother of Genevieve Ziccardi, Ruth Brown, Lillian West, and Normand Cote. He was truly thankful for all his caregivers and healthcare workers. A committal service with military honors will be held on Friday, July 31st at 10:30am at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Fall River, MA. (Oak Grove Ave Entrance). Facial coverings are required. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online guestbook available at www.OliveiraFuneralHomes. com.



