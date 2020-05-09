Home

Charlotte Sanft Aifer, 93, died on May 1 , at The Falls at Cordingly Dam in Newton, Ma. She was in good health until she contracted the Corona Virus. Charlotte was born in New Bedford to Florence Cohen and Isreal Sanft. Educated in the Fall River school system , she graduated from Durfee High in 1945. She was an executive secretary in New York and Boston. She was the widow of Jack Aifer who pre -deceased her. They were married for 48 years and divided their time between Newton Ma. and Boca Raton Fl. Charlotte is survived by a brother, Earl Sanft, of New York City and San Francisco and five nephews. She was pre deceased by her sister, Elaine Sanft Singer.
Published in The Herald News on May 9, 2020
