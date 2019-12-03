|
|
Charlotte Patricia "Pat" (Costa) McCoy, 82, of Fall River, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. Pat was the beloved wife of Albert J. McCoy for 53 years. Born in Fall River, she was the daughter of the late Hannibal F. Costa, Sr., and Adeline and Louis Ferreira. A retiree of the Fall River School Dept., Patsy also worked many years for Stop & Shop and Fall River Knitting Mills. A big hometown sports fan, Pat was especially fond of Bobby Orr and the Boston Bruins. Pat was also a lifelong fan of Dean Martin, Pat Boone, Perry Como and Nat King Cole. Above all, her prized possessions were Albert J. and her family. Charlotte also leaves two sons, Douglas Rebello and Timothy McCoy of Fall River, and her daughter Atty. Kelly Trusilo (husband Matthew) of Niantic, CT, as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws. Patricia was predeceased by her two brothers, Ronald Costa and Hannibal F. Costa, Jr. and by her mother-in-law, Germaine McCoy. Her funeral will be held Friday at 9:00 AM from the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River with a Funeral Mass at Holy Trinity Church at 10:00 AM. Cremation to follow. A visitation will be held Thursday from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Holy Trinity School, 64 Lamphor St., Fall River, MA 02721. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 3, 2019